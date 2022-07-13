Auditions will be held Saturday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The Lost Colony is looking for babies to be Virginia Dare for a night commemorating her 435th birthday.

Auditions will be held Saturday, July 24 at 10 a.m. in The Lost Colony Admin Building. The search is open for both boys and girls that weigh 15 lbs or less.

Babies must be available the evening of Aug. 18 for pre-show preparation and the actual show at 8:30 p.m.

More info can be found on The Lost Colony’s website or calling the ticket office at (252) 473-2127.

The Lost Colony runs nightly through August 20, Mondays through Saturdays. This is its 85thAnniversary Season.