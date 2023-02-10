STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A dog in need has found a new home after the Stokes County Animal Shelter requested the public’s assistance.
Honey Bun, the longest resident at the shelter was in “extreme danger” and needed a new home by Friday due to “an overwhelming amount of owner surrenders” the shelter received on Wednesday taking them over capacity.
She is 5 years old, weighs 68 pounds, good on a leash, and did well interacting with other dogs.
In less than 24 hours after making their initial post seeking a home for Honey Bun, she was adopted by a loving family, the shelter announced on Facebook.
The shelter expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of community support:
“HAPPY TAILS HONEY BUN!
YOU ALL DID IT ! You blew up Honeys post and shared her far and wide ! And through all that she found her people we are so grateful to our following for always helping us find amazing homes , donating toward the animals care , and always sharing these sweet faces!
And special thank you to honeys new family for opening their hearts and home!”Stokes County Animal Shelter’s Facebook post