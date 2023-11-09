(WGHP) — With Veterans Day on the horizon this upcoming Saturday, FOX8 has accumulated a list of the best free meal deals for veterans in North Carolina.
- Applebee’s
- All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free meal from an 8-entrée selection while dining in on Veterans Day.
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
- All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free All-American Burger and small side of rise chips or tots from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Veterans Day, according to the National Guard Association of the United States.
- Bob Evans
- Bob Evans Restaurants is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal from a special menu of 10 breakfast items all day on Veterans Day.
- California Pizza Kitchen
- California Pizza Kitchen is offering all veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal on Veterans Day.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free appetizer or dessert and non-alcoholic beverage while dining in on Veterans Day, according to the NGAUS.
- Dave & Buster’s
- All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free entrée and $10 power card on Veterans Day.
- Denny’s
- All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Orignal Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday at participating locations with valid military ID.
- Golden Corral
- All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free “thank you” meal at Golden Corral on Monday as a part of Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. until closing time.
- Hooters
- Guests can choose between a 10-piece boneless wings, Hooters Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Chicken Salad as a free entrée with a valid military ID on Veterans Day.
- IHOP
- All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day.
- Krispy Kreme
- All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free doughnut and small coffee on Veterans Day, according to Fansided’s Guilty Eats.
- Red Robin
- All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and a side of bottomless steak fries on Veterans Day.
- Sheetz
- All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free half-turkey sub, regular-size fountain drink and a car wash.
- Starbucks
- Veterans, active military and their spouses can get a free tall coffee on Veterans Day.
- Wendy’s
- Wendy’s is offering a free breakfast combo with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day.