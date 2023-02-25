CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Currituck County Schools received notification regarding a text messaging scam targeting employees.

Currituck County Schools sent out a Facebook post warning staff of a texting scam early this afternoon.

The fraudulent message received by some CCS staff members is claiming to be from Dr. Matt Lutz, looks authentic and solicits assistance from the receiver, leading to a request for personal information, money or both.

If you receive a text message claiming to be from Lutz, do not respond to the text message, call the phone number, or provide personal, card or account information.

Currituck County Schools says Lutz does not contact employees directly via text message for non-work-related matters, nor would he ever solicit individuals’ personal information, including financial. CCS employees can always expect communication from the Central Office on Lutz’s behalf.

You can refer to the article “How to Recognize and Report Spam Text Messages” by the Federal Trade Commission for more information about these messaging scams and how to report them.