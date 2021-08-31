Tennesee man wanted for child molestation found living in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man wanted on a child molestation charge in Tennessee has been arrested after police found out he’s been living in Edenton.

According to Edenton Police, officers responded to the 200 block of East Dicks Street regarding a wanted person from another state.

When they got to the scene, they found 39-year-old Roger Aaron Oliver, from Kodak, Tennessee, who was wanted for fleeing on a child molestation charge.

Police say Oliver had been living in Edenton for 6 months before his arrest. Oliver is currently in the custody of the Chowan County Jail without bond awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.