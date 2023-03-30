NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — At 19 years old, Ashton Warren became the youngest person to complete the Craven Community College pilot program, earning her commercial pilot’s license this month.

“I’m proud that I was able to finish it,” Warren said. “It has been difficult sometime to, you know, stay focused and really bear down on it.”

Her father was the one to encourage her to chase her dream. When her brother suggested she try being a flight attendant because of her interest in traveling, her dad told her that she should try to push for being a pilot instead. She was about 12 or 13 at the time.

“Since then that’s what I wanted to do,” she said.

