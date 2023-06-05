PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after midnight, deputies said an inmate found his roommate, 19-year-old Jaimarien Rayshaun Sellers, unresponsive in their shared cell.

Earlier, they said detention center officers saw Sellers sleeping in his cell during a routine periodic check.

When Sellers’ roommate told officers he was unresponsive, deputies said the officers entered the cell to administer CPR.

Officers were unable to revive him and contacted EMS, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Sellers had been in custody since April 28 on the following charges:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Second-degree kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Assault by pointing a gun

Injury to personal property

Hit-and-run leaving the scene

They said he was being held under a $500,000 bond and was awaiting pre-trial release.

CBS 17 previously covered Sellers’ arrest, when the sheriff’s office said he was one of six suspects arrested in connection to a drug deal that ended in an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office said they’re investigating Sellers’ death and requested the Medical Examiner conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

They said they also requested the State Bureau of Investigation also review the matter because the death occurred while he was in custody and no cause of death was immediately apparent.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Sellers’ family in their time of loss,” said Sheriff Mike Roberson. “And we are doing everything we can to determine his cause of death.”