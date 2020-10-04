Technical issues lead to lower COVID-19 numbers reported Sunday

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, technical issues prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system.



As a result, cases and test data are lower for Sunday, October 4 than they would have been had all data been processed.

Numbers reported on Monday will be higher as it will incorporate cases that were intended to be submitted on Sunday. NCDHHS is working to resolve the issue.

Due to the technical issues, only 610 new COVID-19 cases were reported in NC on Sunday.

Currently, 907 people reported to be hospitalized, down from 921 Saturday.

Five deaths were reported with the total rising to 3,634.

For the first time in more than half a year, several businesses have been given the green light to reopen as North Carolina enters phase 3 of its reopening plan Friday.

Here’s what we know about phase 3 restrictions:

Restrictions are expected to be in place Friday, Oct. 2, until Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.

Limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols as we previewed last week.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.

A face covering is mandatory for everybody over the age of 5.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 147 cases – 3 deaths

147 cases – 3 deaths Dare: 287 cases – 3 deaths

287 cases – 3 deaths Currituck: 191 cases – 3 deaths

191 cases – 3 deaths Pasquotank: 731 cases – 33 deaths

731 cases – 33 deaths Perquimans: 196 cases – 3 deaths

196 cases – 3 deaths Bertie: 624 cases – 11 deaths

624 cases – 11 deaths Hertford: 794 cases – 31 deaths

794 cases – 31 deaths Chowan: 396 cases – 4 deaths

396 cases – 4 deaths Camden: 119 cases – 3 deaths

