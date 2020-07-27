Suspicious, foreign seeds sent through mail spread to North Carolina

Several Virginia residents have informed the department that they have received packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have come from China. In an email, the department states that the type of seeds in the packages are unknown and “may be invasive plant species.” (Photo courtesy: VDACS)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning residents against suspicious, foreign seeds sent through the mail.

Officials say they have been contacted by numerous people who have received the seeds which officials believe to be the product of an international internet scam known as “brushing.”

Brushing is a term used in e-commerce to boost a seller’s ratings by creating fake orders.

“According to the Better Business Bureau, foreign, third-party sellers use your address and Amazon information to generate a fake sale and positive review to boost their product ratings,” said Phil Wilson, director of the Plant Industry Division.

Just last week, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a warning urging residents in the state to not plant seeds from unsolicited packages as they could be invasive plant species that “wreak havoc on the environment.”

Several Virginia residents have informed the department that they have received packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have come from China. In an email, the department states that the type of seeds in the packages are unknown and “may be invasive plant species.”

This time, the latest recipients are residents in North Carolina who claim to have received seed shipments but clarified that they have not ordered from China or other foreign sources.

This type of international shipment of plant material is unlawful and NCDA&CS asks anyone who received one of these unsolicited foreign shipments to save the contents along with all shipping labels and contact the Plant Industry Division toll-free at 800-206-9333 or email at newpest@ncagr.gov.

