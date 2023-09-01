GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are providing new details in the homicide of a Greensboro woman last week.

On Wednesday night, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office announced that Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy had been arrested in connection to the death of Gwendolyn Davis Flood and the stabbing of another victim.

According to the warrants, on Aug. 24, Marshall-Hardy broke into a home on Wellsley Drive in Greensboro where he stole $200 in cash, work boots and around $400 in belongings.

He stabbed a victim, described as a visitor of Flood’s, multiple times and they were hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office said in a press conference that Marshall-Hardy then stole Flood’s white pickup truck and ran her over with it, killing the 70-year-old woman.

Deputies say there is no indication there was any prior connection between the suspect and Flood prior to the alleged robbery. He was taken into custody in Iredell County.

Marshall-Hardy was charged with:

first-degree murder

attempted first-degree murder

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

robbery with a dangerous weapon

felony breaking and entering

felony larceny after breaking and entering

felony larceny from a person

“When you see something out of place, you see people or a person in your community that does not belong, and you know they are a suspicious person or persons, call 911,” Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

Marshall-Hardy is being held under no bond and is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.

A vigil is being planned for Flood. A GoFundMe has been set up for her funeral expenses.