Suspect in Pasquotank prison riot that left 4 dead has trial moved to Dare Co.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man charged in connection to a deadly failed prison break in Pasquotank County was in court Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution back in 2017. Four men were charged in the deaths of four prison employees. All of the victims in the incident were employees at the prison and the medical examiner’s autopsy report revealed they died from being hit or stabbed.

One of those believed to be responsible, Mikel Brady, had his trial moved to Dare County and went before a judge there Wednesday around 11 a.m. His attorney requested it due to too many people in Pasquotank being familiar with the case.

In the pretrial hearing, the prosecution and defense went through several motions.

Among those were the defenses’ motions to take the death penalty off the table, which was denied by the judge.

10 On Your Side has reported previously that the state is seeking the death penalty in the cases.

In court, district attorney Andrew Womble said there are no deals or concessions in Brady’s case.

His trial date is set for October 7. The other suspects’ trial dates have not yet been set.