WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home on Poplar Point Road, not far from where Wednesday night’s shooting happened. Manning said Smith was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to Martin General Hospital in Williamston by EMS. The extent of Smith’s injuries was unknown. It wasn’t clear at the time of the news if Smith would need to be transported to ECU Health Medical Center for further evaluation.

This ended a tense night in Martin County that began with the 911 call that someone had been shot. Manning said Smith was the suspect in a shooting that killed two people and injured a third on Poplar Point Road, not far from where the suspect lived. A manhunt for Smith began not long after officials responded.

Residents in the area at the time of the investigation were being advised to “lock their doors and be vigilant.”

In a Facebook post just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night, Manning said one victim had been transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment. No names had been released as of 1 a.m. Thursday.

Manning said there were outstanding warrants for Smith, who was being charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and SBI were conducting a criminal investigation. The Greenville Police Department Emergency Response Team, Williamston Police Department and the NC State Highway Patrol assisted in the search for the suspect.