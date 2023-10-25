HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect.

31-year-old Erick Demitrius Jenkins is wanted for first degree murder in connection with an incident on September 16, 2020.

At that time, Hertford was dealing with a string of violent crimes. WAVY has reached out to the sheriff’s office for details on which September incident this involves.

Jenkins was known to live in Ahoskie, but the sheriff’s office says it’s believed he has left the area and may be in Emporia or Richmond, Virginia.

The sheriff’s office released a couple pictures of Jenkins.

Erick Demitrius Jenkins (Photo courtesy: Hertford County Sheriff’s Office) Erick Demitrius Jenkins (Photo courtesy: Hertford County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement.