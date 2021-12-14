Suspect charged with shooting ex-girlfriend, killing man in North Carolina arrested in Georgia

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – The 61-year-old man charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing a 43-year-old man in Johnston County on Dec. 10 has been arrested in Georgia, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. in an area near 11554 N.C. 96 N south of Zebulon, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived they found that two people had been shot.

Antonio Franco, 43, of the Princeton area died at the scene, and a 33-year-old woman from the Wendell area was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, deputies said.

Deputies named Clemente Hernandez-Mojica, 61, as the suspect immediately following the shooting.

The 33-year-old woman was identified as Hernandez-Mojica’s ex-girlfriend and mother to his children. She remains in the hospital in stable condition.

On Dec. 11, Hernandez-Mojica was arrested in Gainesville, Georgia, where he is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

He will face charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill once back in Johnston County.

The shooting remains under investigation.