CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested for first degree murder after a UNC faculty member was shot and killed Monday afternoon.
CBS 17 previously reported UNC was on a lockdown for more than three hours for an active shooter alert. University of North Carolina Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz confirmed a faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building.
Arrest warrants stated that the “defendant unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did kill and murder Zijie Yan.”
The warrant said Qi had a 9mm pistol handgun on educational property at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Tailei Qi was booked in the Orange County Detention Center Tuesday morning. He will appear in court Tuesday at 2 p.m.
