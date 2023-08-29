CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested for first degree murder after a UNC faculty member was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

CBS 17 previously reported UNC was on a lockdown for more than three hours for an active shooter alert. University of North Carolina Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz confirmed a faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building.

Arrest warrants stated that the “defendant unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did kill and murder Zijie Yan.”

The warrant said Qi had a 9mm pistol handgun on educational property at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Tailei Qi was booked in the Orange County Detention Center Tuesday morning. He will appear in court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.