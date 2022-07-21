DAVIE COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — Nearly a month after a double homicide in Davie County, a suspect has been arrested.

Deputies say on Wednesday, Anthony Laquan Brooks, 31, was taken into custody. He was wanted for two counts of murder after the June 26 shooting deaths of Justin Dewayne Goodman and Savannah Lyn Anglin. They were shot and killed while two children were in the home.

According to deputies at the time, they were called to the home on Junction Road by a woman saying that someone was shooting at her. Dispatch said they heard a “loud disturbance” and then, despite the line remaining open, the woman stopped responding to the dispatcher.

They found Goodman dead in the yard, Anglin inside the home and two children unharmed inside.

Deputies find man dead in yard, woman dead and 2 children unharmed in Davie County home. (WGHP)

Brooks is charged with two counts of murder and is being held without bond. In their release, Davie County Sheriff’s Office thanked Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Lenoir Police Department. They also thanked the public for giving them information about Brooks.