LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The history behind the historical slave burial’s plaque has finally been unveiled after more than 150 years.

A survey conducted back in July revealed that there are 32 likely unmarked slave graves in the Lexington City Cemetery located in the oldest parts of the cemetery

Slaves put to rest in this location didn’t have a proper burial or ceremony, and people living in Lexington like Tyrone Terry want to change that.

“You wouldn’t think that people could be treated like that. You read about it in history. But for you to see it yourself, it made a big difference in my life,” Terry said.

What stands in the oldest part of Lexington City Cemetery is a gravestone that stands out from the rest with stones smashed together and with an outdated plaque.

The plaque said slaves were buried in this location by their owners, and not that many people in Lexington knew about it.

“I had my doubts because it was a white cemetery, and I couldn’t see at that point in time in history that they would allow … my Black ancestors to be buried in that particular gravesite,” Terry said.

Terry advocated for more research to be done.

Thanks to a grant, the City of Lexington, along with archeologists, conducted a survey in July, and the results left Terry speechless.

“Overwhelmed … when I was first told about it. Almost jump for joy,” Terry said.

The survey shows 32 possible unmarked graves.

18 were identified as probable burial anomalies that have strong reflections, which typically means a human could be buried there.

14 were identified as possible burial anomalies with weak radar reflections, so it could or could not be a human burial.

“At this particular time, I know that there were no ceremonies. There were no funerals. The families … weren’t there to see this. They probably came at night … to worship there and to be with their family members who were buried there,” Terry said.

Terry intends to hold a proper funeral ceremony that these people earned a long time ago.

On Monday night, Lexington city council members will discuss with the archeology team what should be done about the burial site and how the team will honor these slaves.

The archeologist team had several recommendations on how to honor this historical site and one of them is to update the plaque since the language is outdated and to not excavate the area.