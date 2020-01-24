Surgeons, care providers perform first GammaTile procedure for cancer in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Surgeons and care providers at Vidant Cancer Care and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University successfully performed GammaTile™ Therapy.

This is the first procedure of its kind in the state of North Carolina and is a surgically-targeted radiation therapy designed to delay aggressive tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors.

It works by implanting 3D-collagen tiles containing Cesium radiation in the patient’s brain, the procedure eliminates the need for additional hospital or clinic visits for ongoing radiation therapy.

With GammaTile, the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University says patients receive treatment from the comfort of their homes, going about their daily life.

“Keeping care close to home is an important part of Vidant’s mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina,” said Stuart Lee, MD, chief of neurosurgery for Vidant Medical Center.

GammaTile Therapy is offered to patients who have undergone previous procedures, but whose tumors returned.

“This procedure is important for our community because it offers a treatment option for patients who previously wouldn’t have had options,” Matthew Sean Peach, a radiation oncologist at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Medical Center said.

VMC is one of eight locations in the country offering GammaTile Therapy to patients.

This historic procedure represents Vidant and Brody’s shared mission of bringing high-quality health care to eastern North Carolina.

