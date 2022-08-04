GATES, N.C. (WAVY) – A Chesterfield man is in custody after a pursuit that went from Suffolk, Virginia to Gates County, North Carolina.

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office says it received word from the Suffolk Police Department around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday that a pursuit of a wanted suspect was moving into the county.

Deputies were ready at the state line on Highway 13 in Eure when they spotted the suspect’s vehicle. The Gates County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit at this point, which traveled another ten miles before deputies successfully stopped the vehicle.

Krys Karyshyn is now in custody in North Carolina where he is being held on a fugitive warrant. He’s also been charged with 11 felonies and multiple misdemeanors out of Virginia.

The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are pending in North Carolina.