Suffolk man arrested on charges of sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, embezzlement

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Gates County arrested a Suffolk man Friday on two warrants from Onslow County and one from Hertford County.
Brian Neil Holland is charged with sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Onslow County, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook Friday.
He was also the subject of an order of arrest from Hertford County on a charge of felony embezzlement.
Authorities did not specify what Holland is accused of doing, but the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald reports that Holland is the manager of a pizza parlor in Gatesville.
