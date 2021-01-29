Suffolk man arrested on charges of sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, embezzlement

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Gates County arrested a Suffolk man Friday on two warrants from Onslow County and one from Hertford County.

Brian Neil Holland is charged with sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Onslow County, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook Friday.

He was also the subject of an order of arrest from Hertford County on a charge of felony embezzlement.

Authorities did not specify what Holland is accused of doing, but the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald reports that Holland is the manager of a pizza parlor in Gatesville.

