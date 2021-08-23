Students in North Carolina head back to school Monday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Students in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks are heading back to school on Monday.

Class started at 8:25 a.m. at River Road Middle in Elizabeth City, where all students and staff must wear masks in school and on buses. North Carolina however does not have a mandatory mask requirement, and districts such as Dare County have opted to make masks optional.

School leaders say they will follow CDC guidelines, social distance and clean consistently.

On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram sent out a message to parents, letting them know a staff member at both Elizabeth City Middle and Pasquotank High tested positive for COVID.

School leaders say they will let parents know if their child is exposed to COVID, and parents can also look for updates on the online COVID dashboard on the school district’s website.

