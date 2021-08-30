Student shot at North Carolina school, sheriff’s office says; deputies searching for shooter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP/WGHP) — A student has been shot at New Hanover High School, and officials are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
NHCSO spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says the shooting happened at New Hanover High School around midday, and the wounded student was taken to a hospital.
He did not have details of the student’s condition or the shooter. No word on whether the shooter was affiliated with the school.
Officials are searching the school to make sure that all students have been evacuated, the sheriff’s office says.
Students were being taken to a nearby middle school, and parents were told that they would be able to pick them up at a nearby community center.