Student shot at North Carolina school, sheriff’s office says; deputies searching for shooter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP/WGHP) — A student has been shot at New Hanover High School, and officials are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

NHCSO spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says the shooting happened at New Hanover High School around midday, and the wounded student was taken to a hospital.

NHSO is on scene at New Hanover high school where students are being evacuated to Williston middle school do to a shooting. Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount. — New Hanover Sheriff (@NewHanoverSO) August 30, 2021

He did not have details of the student’s condition or the shooter. No word on whether the shooter was affiliated with the school.

Officials are searching the school to make sure that all students have been evacuated, the sheriff’s office says.

New Hanover high school is currently being searched by SRO’s to ensure all students have been evacuated. We will let you know when you can pick up your child from the MLK center. — New Hanover Sheriff (@NewHanoverSO) August 30, 2021

Students were being taken to a nearby middle school, and parents were told that they would be able to pick them up at a nearby community center.