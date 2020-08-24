Student at Perquimans Central School tests positive for COVID-19

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A student attending Perquimans Central School has tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

School officials confirmed the latest news Monday afternoon stating that they would not be releasing any personal information regarding the student’s name, grade level, or teacher’s name to protect the student’s privacy.

Officials added that they were notified of the news over the weekend and they are working closely with Albermale Regional Health Services as they follow state health guidelines regarding contact tracing of individuals who may have had close contact.

Close contacts are defined as having direct contact with, or being within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes, of a case-patient while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment.

According to reports, the student is currently isolating at home. School officials urge parents to conduct daily screenings of their children’s overall well-being.

This is the second week of school for Perquimans County Schools. They started last week with a hybrid of virtual and in-person teaching.

