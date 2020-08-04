Structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach after Isaias landfall

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) - Officials in Bertie County have confirmed a tornado touched down in the Morning Road area of Windsor overnight.

During an interview on GMA Tuesday morning, Governor Roy Cooper said there is a search and rescue team in Bertie County. "We've had a number of tornadoes. I'm not sure of the count yet. Up in the northeastern part of the state in Bertie County we know we have at least one fatality, a number of people injured as a tornado hit a mobile home park."