OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Resuce is assisting with multiple structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina after Hurricane Isaias made landfall at 11:10 p.m. Monday.
The house fires were reported around 11:40 p.m. Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Multiple HCFR units are assisting.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Gov. Cooper confirms fatality from tornado in Bertie County during Isaias
- BLOG: Isaias brings tornadoes, wind and rain to our area
- Damage: Photos, videos of Hurricane Isaias flooding and damage in Myrtle Beach area
- Structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach after Isaias landfall
- Damage reported throughout Suffolk after possible tornado, King’s Fork High in Suffolk opened as emergency shelter