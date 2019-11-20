Stretch of NC-12 on the Outer Banks reopens following coastal storm

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – NCDOT says crews reopened Highway 12 between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe at noon Wednesday. This was a few hours earlier than expected.

Wind-blown sand washed onto the road over the weekend, during a powerful coastal storm.

While the road is open, some water and sand remains, so NCDOT is asking drivers to take it slowly.

Photo courtesy: NCDOT. Nov. 17, 2019

Photo courtesy: NCDOT. Nov. 19, 2019

Photo courtesy: NCDOT. Nov. 19, 2019

Photo courtesy: NCDOT. Nov. 19, 2019

Photo courtesy: NCDOT. Nov. 19, 2019

Photo courtesy: NCDOT. Nov. 19, 2019

The damage from the weekend delayed recovery efforts on Ocracoke following Hurricane Dorian. The storm also caused some dune breaches in the area still being repaired from the hurricane. NCDOT was hoping to have Highway 12 on the island open by last weekend.

As a result, reentry onto Ocracoke is still restricted. Officials are assessing the road to determine what repairs are needed to reopen the road.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore has reopened Frisco and Cape Point Campgrounds following the recent coastal storm. The Ocracoke Campground remains closed post Hurricane Dorian.