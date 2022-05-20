THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After weeks of wandering, the stray black dog who made a home on the corner of Cloniger Drive and Liberty Drive in Thomasville was finally captured.

“He’s just a sweet dog. He loves everybody,” said Stacy Draper with Ruff Love Rescue.

Ruff Love Rescue volunteers saw pictures of the elusive black dog for weeks and had people reach out who were concerned it could run into the road.

“The sad thing is all dogs love unconditionally, and they don’t know what to do. Their person is gone, so the only thing they know is that spot right there, and they’re scared,” said Sue Rogers, founder of Ruff Love Rescue.

City of Thomasville animal control reached out to the group after weeks of failed attempts to capture the dog.

Animal control and Ruff Love Rescue volunteers set up a different kind of trap at a home off of West Holly Hill Road where the dog wandered to.

Volunteers say the whole time they assembled the cage, the dog watched them.

“Since it was getting dark out, I decided just to hang around, and he was getting tired. I just kind of walked around with him in the yard, and he walked over to one of the local businesses,” Draper said.

The dog laid down in the parking lot of Palmer’s Heating and A/C.

Draper decided to lay down on her back next to him.

“As he was relaxing, I would scoot over inch by inch. And finally, I was able to throw the slip lead over his head,” Draper said.

The dog was nervous and squealed and flailed, according to Draper. She sat with him until he calmed down. He wasn’t used to the leash and refused to walk, so she carried the 53-pound dog to the car.

She decided to name the dog Chase.

Then she realized he wasn’t microchipped or neutered, which are two ways of stopping the growing stray animal problem in Davidson County.

“It takes a second for a dog to run in the road, get hit by a car. It takes a second for a dog to see a squirrel or something and run off. It takes a second for another dog to be in the yard and attack them,” Rogers said.

“If we spay and neuter, we are going to reduce the overpopulation we have in this community. Otherwise, we are going to continue to have this problem,” Draper said.

The volunteers want people to reach out if they need help paying for services and tell people not to take on a pet if they aren’t ready.

Their hope for Chase and every dog up for adoption is simple:

“That he has a family that will love him unconditionally and take care of him as he deserves to be,” Draper said.

Chase is one and a half years old, and he’s an Irish Wolfhound mix.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog or helping Ruff Love Rescue, click here.