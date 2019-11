RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the decision has been made to suspend six ferry routes.

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, officials cited heavy wind and rain as the reason for the route suspensions.

Those suspended ferry routes include to and from Ocracoke Island, and the Currituck-Knotts Island, Southport-Fort Fisher and Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferries.

The Aurora-Bayview ferry is continuing to run on its normal schedule.

