REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used.

Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Sept. 8 in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined or confirmed exactly how the teen got the gun, the Reidsville Police Department confirmed that the gun used was reported stolen out of Forsyth County on September 1, one week before the shooting.

Community members put up a memorial to Laelani over the weekend and held a prayer vigil.

The investigation is ongoing.