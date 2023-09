GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Emergency Response Dive Team of Chowan County assisted Gate County Sheriff’s Office with recovering a vehicle from the Chowan River, a release states.

The vehicle was discovered just off the Gatlington Landing Boat Ramp, Gates.

Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the car was reported stolen in 2016. If you have any information about the vehicle, please contact their office at 252-357-0210.