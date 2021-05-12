Some Tideland EMC customers will be without power for three hours Wednesday morning

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Tideland Electric Membership announced their plans for a scheduled power outage on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement, 2,718 metered services will be impacted for three hours starting at 12:01 a.m.

During the planned outage, power will be shut off to the following substations:

Mattamuskeet

Swindell Fork

Fairfield

Engelhard

Ponzer*

At first, the outage was scheduled to repair a broken wire and a damaged jumper. However, given the logistics involved in reaching the damaged area, it was decided that preventative maintenance would be done at the same time.

*Tideland says they will be able to redirect power to the entire Rose Acre circuit and a portion of the Dowry Creek circuit from a tie line to the Pungo circuit out of the Pantego substation so those members on the Ponzer substation will not be impacted by the planned outage.

