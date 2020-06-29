Some NC DMV fees will increase starting July 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A number of N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle fees will increase effective July 1.

As mandated by state law, the DMV is required to adjust fees and rates every four years, based on the percentage change in the annual Consumer Price Index during the past four years.

The increase will be 7.86 percent for about 90 license and registration-related fees.

Examples of the changes include a 50 cent per year increase for a regular driver’s license.

Currently, the fee is $5 for each year of the license, which is issued for five or eight years.

So a five-year license will go up to $2.50 and an eight-year license by $4.

The issuance of a learner’s permit and a provisional license will increase by $1.50 overall, with a duplicate license increasing by $1.

Fees are also going up slightly for commercial driver licenses, copies of driving records, and several other license-related processes.

For regular private passenger vehicle registrations, the annual fee will go from $36 to $38.75.

Registrations for commercial vehicles, motorcycles, for hire vehicles, house trailers, low-speed vehicle and electric vehicle fees among others that will also increase.

The complete list of fee changes is attached.

