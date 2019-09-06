Some in Elizabeth City area decide to stay through mandatory Zone A evacuation orders

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Parts of Elizabeth city are also under evacuation orders for Hurricane Dorian. Emergency officials put the order out for people living in Zone A, which includes the Oxford Heights community.

The road leading to the Oxford Heights neighborhood was open as of Thursday, but that may not last for long.

“That bridge you came over, every hurricane you get two feet of water over it so you can’t go in or out,” said Robert Byrne.

The mandatory order for Zone A includes parts of Camden County and Pasquotank County near the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

Some people boarded up homes and left sandbags, but several others decided to stay behind.

“I get used to it. It happens every year,” said Derrian Herring. “I was just putting everything in my garage just outside and outside of that, just loaded up with food. I’m OK. I’m good to go.”

Neighbors tell 10 On Your Side police came by to warn about the risks of staying behind. Still, some homeowners are taking their chances.

Robert Byrne has lived in Oxford Heights for 40 years and been through past hurricanes. He says he’s not too worried either.

“I have three people here and 7 dogs here,” Byrne said. “Water came up to the top of the bottom step there, that was it.”

For the people who did decide to leave, they were met with long lines at gas stations. Some places even sold out of fuel.

“We had people waiting behind each other,” said Raj Patel, a gas station clerk. “We’re running and four more people waiting behind.”

Patel said on an average day they sell around 1,500 gallons of fuel, but for the last few days, those numbers have more than doubled.

Now it’s an anxious waiting game as Dorian inches closer.

“I know whatever is going to happen is going to happen, but you never know what is going to happen to you,” Patel said.