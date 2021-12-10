Social media threat toward John A. Holmes deemed not credible, officials say

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – A threat made toward John A. Holmes High School in Edenton Friday morning was deemed to be not credible, school officials confirmed with 10 On Your Side.
Mid-morning, school and law enforcement officials were alerted to a social media post that said a student was going to “shoot up” the school.
The students involved in the post were identified and detained and officials determined the threat was not credible.
As a precaution, student book bags were searched and there were no firearms discovered.
School officials decided to dismiss the high school early for the day.
