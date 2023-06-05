RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wildfires burning out of control in eastern Canada could impact central North Carolina’s air quality this week as smoke continues to drift south.

Upper-level northerly winds could bring in an increased amount of smoke particles through the middle of this week. A Code Orange air quality is forecast for Wednesday, which means pollution levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Starting Tuesday across North Carolina a grayish haze will be likely in the sky and it’s possible there will be a hint of a smokey smell.

This may create some unhealthy air quality levels, but it will also provide some amazing sunrise and sunsets.

The smoke is expected to impact millions across the Midwest and Northeast this week. During the day Monday, through a NASA satellite, some of the smoke was visible over Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Right now, the highest levels of ozone and particle pollution levels would occur on Wednesday from Raleigh northward.

The smoke should start to clear out later this week.