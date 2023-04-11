GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed on the highway near the Guilford and Randolph County lines.

The FAA confirms that a single-engine Vans RV-12 crashed south of Greensboro Executive Airport around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two people were on board.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers confirmed that one person is dead. The condition of the other person is unknown.

A Department of Transportation notification says that one lane of US 421 southbound is still closed for the time being.

The plane can be seen at the Monnett Road bridge that crosses over the highway, which is just north of the Randolph County line.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.