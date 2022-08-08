Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you felt a little rumbling, it’s because an earthquake hit near Archdale early Monday morning.

According to USGS, a magnitude 2 earthquake rattled around about 4 miles east of Archdale.

The information says that the earthquake was 6 kilometers deep.

Magnitude is how scientists measure the impact of an earthquake. Luckily for folks around Archdale and High Point, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake is usually barely felt, and definitely not strong enough to cause major damage.

These weak earthquakes are incredibly common. The strongest earthquake North Carolina has seen in recent years remains the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that rocked Sparta two years ago, which caused extensive damage to homes and buildings in the community.

Prior to the 2020 Sparta earthquake, the strongest reported earthquake in North Carolina happened in 1916.

Most people won’t feel an earthquake until a 3 magnitude.