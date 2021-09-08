Six delivery trucks vandalized at Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials at the Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City announced on Wednesday that six of their delivery trucks were vandalized on Tuesday evening.

According to a press release, vandals gave six of their trucks flat tires. This has caused the food bank to pull the vehicles from daily use and delay hundreds of deliveries.

The damages are estimated to be $25,000.