Silver Alert issued for missing Raleigh woman suffering from cognitive impairment

North Carolina

Courtesy – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Center for Missing Persons officials are asking the the community’s help to find a woman suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Officials are asking citizens to be on the lookout for 28-year-old Mary Frances Murphy who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mary is 5-foot-5 tall and weighs 150-pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Reports say Mary was last seen in the 2100 block of Gresham Lake Road in Raleigh.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 829-1911

