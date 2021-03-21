Silver alert issued for missing 19-year-old North Carolina girl suffering from cognitive impairment

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 19-year-old girl believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

North Carolina officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for 19-year-old Laken Nicole Batchelor.

Officials did not specify when Laken was last seen, however, the alert was issued just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Laken is described as white, 5-foot-2-inches tall, and weighs around 110 pounds. She has long, brown hair and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark jeans and duck boots.

She was last seen on Lindsey Road in Nashville, North Carolina, possibly traveling southeast.

Anyone with information about Laken should call Deputy Denton at the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-4121.