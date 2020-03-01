Silver Alert issued for missing 20-year-old North Carolina woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 20-year-old woman believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Officials say Chelsea Marie Lang was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, a long sleeve pullover, and brown pants in the area of 259 Stewart Road in Winston-Salem.

According to reports, she has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Chelsea should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Courtesy – North Carolina Department of Public Safety

For more information, click HERE.