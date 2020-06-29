Silver Alert issued for man possibly heading to North Carolina or Georgia

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WAVY) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man leaving Florida and possibly heading to North Carolina or Georgia.
Robert Harry Hummel, 90, of Sebring was last seen driving a silver Chevy Cobalt (FL Tag MBV478) in St. Augustine.
If you have any information please call 863-402-7200 and choose option 1.
