Silver Alert issued for man possibly heading to North Carolina or Georgia

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WAVY) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man leaving Florida and possibly heading to North Carolina or Georgia.

Robert Harry Hummel, 90, of Sebring was last seen driving a silver Chevy Cobalt (FL Tag MBV478) in St. Augustine.

If you have any information please call 863-402-7200 and choose option 1. 

