Silver Alert issued for man missing from Moyock

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered 73-year-old man.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued the alert for Clarence Hugh Mays.

Mays was last seen at 235 Survey Road in Moyock, authorities said.

Mays is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mays is a white man with short gray hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jacket and burgundy jogging pants.

He drives a white 2007 Toyota Tundra. His direction of travel is south of Grandy.

Anyone with information about Clarence Hugh Mays should call Kelvin Thornton at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at 252-232-2216.