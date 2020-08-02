Silver Alert issued for endangered 16-year-old man missing from North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for a missing endangered 16-year-old man out of North Carolina.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Isiah LA Chesson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was reported last seen on Friday, July 31, around 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Chesson is described as a Black man, about 6 foot 5 inches in height, weighing about 173 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray River Road shorts, and blue and white Nike sneakers.

Isiah Chesson, 16

Anyone with information about Chesson should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.

