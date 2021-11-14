Shots fired, several people robbed at gunpoint at soccer game at North Carolina park

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people at a soccer game in a Durham park were robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening, police said.

The incidents were reported around 7:30 p.m. at Twin Lakes Park, which is off Chandler Road in east Durham, Durham police at the scene said.

During a soccer game, at least one person with a gun fired it several times, according to police.

The victims were robbed by two suspects, but no one was hit by gunfire.

Around 8:20 p.m., police were at the scene gathering statements from victims and witnesses.

No details have been released about the suspects.

No other information was available.