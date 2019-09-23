Shooting incident at Chowan University residence hall; 2 suspects arrested

CHOWAN, N.C. (WAVY) – A shots fired investigation is underway at Chowan University in Murfreesboro.

Administrators say someone fired a gun early Sunday morning at Whites Crossing, which is one of the school’s residence halls on-campus. No one was hit by the gunfire there. Two suspects are in custody. Police said they are not Chowan students.

Campus police have confirmed two students were hurt off-campus, but they did not say if they were shot and did not confirm if their injuries were tied to the on-campus investigation.

The two students who were hurt had to go to the hospital but are both going to be okay. The school has notified their families.

The University issued a campus alert Monday morning stating that the campus is safe and that there would be a University-wide information meeting at 2 p.m. Monday regarding the weekend incident.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this situation, please contact Chowan University Campus Police at 252.398.1234 or contact 911.

Stay with WAVY for updates.