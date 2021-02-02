Sheriff’s Office warning residents following robberies targeting restaurants, Dollar Generals in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents following a “rash of armed robberies” in the area.

According to a post on social media, the Sheriff’s office say they are currently investigating several robberies in multiple counties with similarities that might link them all.

In the post, authorities say the robberies have occurred in the evening hours some restaurants and Dollar Generals. Initial investigations reveled the suspects appeared to be dressed in all dark clothing.

“The Gates County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind our businesses and patrons to be aware of your surroundings and report immediately any suspicious activity in and around businesses.”