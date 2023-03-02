BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies in Bertie County say skeletal remains believed to be of a human were discovered at a home destroyed in a fire last year.

According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered Wednesday by a person cleaning debris from the abandoned home in the 100 block of Second Street in Kelford.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin added that the fire that occurred on June 21, 2022, was ruled as accidental due to a shortage in the electrical system.

The sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation Arson Unit will be investigating to help identify the remains and the cause of death.

No further information has been released.