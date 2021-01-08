Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old boy out of Chowan County

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

The department posted to Facebook Thursday saying that Corey Holcomb was last seen on Jan. 3 in Arrowhead Beach of Chowan County. The post has not been updated as of Friday with any additional information.

He is described as a 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 95 pounds with a freckled complexion.

Holcomb was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white bear (pictured below), black fitted sweatpants with a red stripe, black Nike sneakers, and a dark grey winter coat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or via the anonymous tips line at 252-482-5100.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10