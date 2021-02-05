Sheriff’s Office: Search and rescue underway for person near Albemarle Sound Bridge

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say several agencies, including the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, are searching for an individual who reportedly jumped into the water from the bridge Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of the Albemarle Sound Bridge on North Carolina Highway 32/94.

Officials are asking that people be aware of the emergency vehicles and personnel that are in that area performing the search and be careful.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear yet.