PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Winfall, N.C.

On Monday, Nov. 13, deputies were called to the area of Albemarle Street for reports that a man was dead. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man dead from traumatic injuries.

The man’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide by the sheriff’s office.

At this time, the victim’s identity and other details have not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Perquimans County Sheriff’s office at 252-426-5615.